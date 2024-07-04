‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda laid to rest

BY Mary Makhiringa

Balaka, July 4, Mana: Remains of the late’ Soldier’ Lucius Banda who died last Sunday at a hospital in South Africa while receiving treatment for a kidney ailment has been laid to rest at his home Sosola Village in Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

Thousands of Malawians across the country led by the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera thronged the village to pay their last respects to the fallen music icon.

Until his death, late Lucius Banda was an Advisor to President Chakwera’s on youth and arts.

At exactly 3: 11 PM, the body of the legendary musician was lowered to his final resting place.

Most of the people who spoke during the funeral ceremony held at Balaka Stadium said Banda was revered for his love and compassion for others.

Late Lucius Banda will highly be remembered through his music which centred on various social aspects of life.

Born in June 1970, Banda is survive by a wife and three children.