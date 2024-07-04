Will Zembani Band survive after Lucius Banda?

By Allan Mchenga

It was assuring to see Johnny; Lucius’ son perform “Mzimu Wa Soldier” and “Zisiyana pati” before his daddy’s helpless body at Balaka Stadium this afternoon but alas! Soldier’s death means death for Zembani Band as well; despite an opinion from Jane Khongwa who spoke on behalf of the Band members.

This is not a new issue as far as Malawi music legacy goes:

▪️Star Marley fooled us into thinking Vic Marley will still remain with us after his death

▪️People thought Miracle Chinga was destined for higher heights than her mother Grace

▪️Malawians thought Moda Fumulani would be another great artist than his brother Gift

▪️Paul Chaphuka’s daughter assured Malawians that she was going to ‘resurrect’ her father’s legacy after the artist’s death in 1997

▪️We briefly heard The Young Stones who performed some songs of their father Stonard Lungu

However, elsewhere Joseph Hill died in a bus on Culture’s route to Berlin from Belgium for more performances.

There was no time for mourning or burial. Kenyatta Hill; his son stepped up and took the mantle to revive Culture’s legacy and the mission has been uninterrupted 18 years since 2006.

Coincidentally Lucius was a friend of Kenyatta Hill who brought him into Malawi twice through his Impakt Events.

Unless Johnny tapped out some skills from Kenyatta; consider Zembani dead as well