spot_img
29.4 C
New York
Thursday, July 4, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestOpinion

Will Zembani Band survive after Lucius Banda?

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Allan Mchenga

It was assuring to see Johnny; Lucius’ son perform “Mzimu Wa Soldier” and “Zisiyana pati” before his daddy’s helpless body at Balaka Stadium this afternoon but alas! Soldier’s death means death for Zembani Band as well; despite an opinion from Jane Khongwa who spoke on behalf of the Band members.

This is not a new issue as far as Malawi music legacy goes:
▪️Star Marley fooled us into thinking Vic Marley will still remain with us after his death
▪️People thought Miracle Chinga was destined for higher heights than her mother Grace
▪️Malawians thought Moda Fumulani would be another great artist than his brother Gift
▪️Paul Chaphuka’s daughter assured Malawians that she was going to ‘resurrect’ her father’s legacy after the artist’s death in 1997
▪️We briefly heard The Young Stones who performed some songs of their father Stonard Lungu

However, elsewhere Joseph Hill died in a bus on Culture’s route to Berlin from Belgium for more performances.

There was no time for mourning or burial. Kenyatta Hill; his son stepped up and took the mantle to revive Culture’s legacy and the mission has been uninterrupted 18 years since 2006.

Coincidentally Lucius was a friend of Kenyatta Hill who brought him into Malawi twice through his Impakt Events.

Unless Johnny tapped out some skills from Kenyatta; consider Zembani dead as well

Previous article
Chakwera mourns ‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda, says Malawi has been robbed Ambassador of the poor
Next article
‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda laid to rest
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc