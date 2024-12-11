Kabula Gospel Project organizes ‘Hymns of the Heart’ Worship Series

Kabula Gospel Project, a singing group from Kabula Hill SDA Church has organized an inspiring musical event called the ‘Hymns of the Heart’ worship series at the Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre on December 28, 2024.

The inaugural worship series will feature a powerful blend of traditional hymns, soul-stirring gospel melodies, and uplifting worship designed to touch peoples’ hearts and celebrate the power of faith through music.

According to the event’s spokesperson, Thokozani Kasiya, the special worship series will highlight some of the most cherished gospel hymns, offering an intimate and heartfelt experience in praise.

“After a year of growth, challenges, and victories, we felt it was only fitting to end the year with a concert reflecting our faith’s strength and beauty. Through the theme ‘Hymns of the Heart’ we will explore how hymns speak to the soul reflecting on deep personal faith, prayer, joy, and worship,” said Kasiya.

Thokozani Kasiya

Since its establishment, the group has been leading different worship programs and initiatives in various churches.

“This year’s worship series is the group’s first public event, and we are hoping to make it a yearly program. Previously, we created a track record of leading Christmas programs and other musical worship at our local church marking the end of the year,” she said.

Kasiya added that the ‘Hymns of the Heart’ worship series will incorporate spoken word and congregation singing to create a dynamic and uplifting atmosphere.

“Hymns of the Heart worship series represents our deep connection with God through music, as such we will have spoken word, sermonettes, and audience singing. This event promises to bring the community together in worship, reflection, and celebration while offering a moment of peace and joy as the year ends,” added Kasiya.

The concert will feature beloved hymns done in different languages along with gospel songs from the group’s collection.