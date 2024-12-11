Head of Intelligence Dokani Ngwira Working Illegally as Contract Expired on Nov 17, 2024

This publication can reveal that the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Dokani Ngwira, is operating without a valid contract, as his term officially expired on November 17, 2024.

The situation has reportedly caused divisions within the agency, with some members and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) loyalists demanding his replacement with a party-aligned candidate.

According to sources within the intelligence community, Ngwira is accused of underperforming during his tenure, failing to meet key contractual obligations. This has fueled dissatisfaction among both NIS staff and MCP supporters, who see no justification for his continued stay in office.

The controversy adds to mounting tensions within the intelligence agency, as calls for reform and leadership changes grow louder.