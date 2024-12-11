Rastafarians To Demonstrate Against Police Over Salima Murder

One of Malawi’s Rastafarian sects, The Black Liberation, has organised demonstrations against the Malawi Police Service (MPS) over the killing of one of their leaders in Salima.

Last Saturday, Police in Salima shot and killed Jelemaya Maluwa, a 45-year-old member of the Rastafarian community in the district.

According to published reports, the incident occurred at Chipoka as Maluwa was traveling from Salima to his home village in Golomoti.

And in a statement made available to Malawi Voice on Wednesday, The Black Liberation has called on other concerned Rastafarians, and other concerned Malawians to join them in peaceful protests against the Police over the incident.

“We feel these shoot and kill incidents against Rastafarians are getting out of hand. The Salima incident is coming barely four months after the police also killed our colleague in Zomba.

“So we will be demonstrating against them on Monday, December 16 in Zomba City. The process to notify the concerned authorities is already in motion,” reads the statement in part.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. That is why we will be taking to the streets for equal rights and justice and against police brutality,” added the statement.

They said the demonstrations will start from Foul Miles Roadblock in Zomba to the District Council’s offices.