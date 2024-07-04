spot_img
CHRR trains Malawi journalists on court reporting of sensitive matters

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has trained journalists on court reporting of sensitive matters, focusing on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and abortion.

The training, held at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre from July 3 to 4, aimed to enhance journalists’ skills and knowledge in accurate, ethical, and destigmatizing reporting on court cases related to SRHR and abortion.

“Discrimination persists among minorities due to our societal and cultural environment,”

KAIYATSA: Media has a crucial role in sensitizing the masses on minority rights

“The media has a crucial role in sensitizing the masses, especially on minority rights and related issues. Accurate reporting is essential,” said CHRR Executive Director Michael Kaiyatsa during the training’s opening.

Media Council of Malawi (MCM) Executive Director Moses Kaufa emphasized, “A journalist’s role extends beyond the newsroom. They must ensure authenticity and balance in their reporting, considering cultural and religious contexts.”

Smart Sochela, a participant from Yoneco FM, described the training as “insightful”.

“This training will help me improve my court reporting, especially on sensitive issues like SRHR and abortion. I have gained valuable knowledge and skills to report accurately and ethically.”

Journalists from various media houses, including MIJ Radio, Malawi Voice, Ndirande FM, Nation Publications, MBC and others, attended the training.

The training covered legal frameworks, ethical considerations, and social implications associated with SRHR and abortion, as well as practical exercises and case studies.

Meanwhile, CHRR has vowed to continue fighting for minority rights, with Kaiyatsa expressing concern over persistent discrimination.

The training initiative aims to promote informed and responsible journalism on sensitive issues, contributing to a more informed and just society.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

