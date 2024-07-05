Malawians express satisfaction with the progress of Lilongwe bridge construction

By Gomezgani Msiska

Lilongwe, July 3, Mana: Construction of the Lilongwe bridge is underway, with construction men working to meet the project’s deadline and bring a new, modern bridge to the community.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Kellen Bauleni, who does her business near the construction place, said she is optimist with the progress of the Lilongwe bridge construction.

“I am satisfied with the progress of the works being done at the Lilongwe bridge construction site. They’re building it to last longer and it’s clear they want to do it properly,” said Bauleni.

Bauleni believes the new bridge will signify a great development improvement in the city.

“This bridge will be helpful because it’s being built to be used for a long time. I don’t think we’ll have any difficulties once it’s completed,” she further said.

Bauleni, who witnesses the construction progress daily, is impressed with the materials being used and the hard work displayed by the construction team.

She further urged Malawians to be patient and wait for the bridge to be finalized saying It looks promising, and she is confident that it will be completed in good time.

Lonjezo Chikanda, a local taxi driver, has praised the ongoing construction of the Lilongwe Bridge, citing its importance for the city’s development and his own transportation business.

“The bridge project is so important because it will help for a long period of time, just like the old bridge that was demolished earlier on.

“To my thinking, it may seem slow, but we just need to be patient enough,” said Chikanda.

Chikanda believes the new bridge will not only improve transportation and reduction in traffic congestion, but also enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal.

The construction project, which commenced on 22nd of November, 2023, is being funded by the government of Japan. It is expected to be completed by 21st November, 2025.