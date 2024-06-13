spot_img
28 C
New York
Thursday, June 13, 2024
spot_img
HomeNational
NationalPolitics

AFORD pens UN over Chilima’s death, Calls for international investigation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
CHIHANA:We take this tragedy as a matter of national concern

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has written to the United Nations Secretary-General, António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, expressing shock and sadness over the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, and eight others.

In the letter, AFORD President, Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana, stated, “We take this tragedy as a matter of national concern, for it involves a highly politically risky person in the Vice President of Malawi.”

AFORD is urging the UN, SADC, and AU to support a thorough investigation into the crash, including the declaration of the crash site as a crime scene, a forensic investigation, and an internationally managed commission of inquiry.

“We feel obliged to call for these urgent actions, for Malawi is under a period of speculation on the events surrounding the death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and the other distinguished eight passengers,” Chihana wrote.

The party is seeking international support to ensure a transparent and credible investigation, stating, “Our call for a fully internationally supported and managed action… is key for the nation of Malawi to have full confidence of closure on the plane crash accident.”

Chihana added, “We look forward to your response to our urgent call to action and assure you of our highest considerations.”

Vice President Chilima and eight others died when their plane crashed in a remote area of Mzimba District in northern Malawi on June 10, 2024.

The victims’ bodies were recovered and taken to Lilongwe for identification and autopsy.

According to officials, the plane was headed to Lilongwe from Chikangawa when it crashed due to unknown reasons, killing all on board.

Previous article
VP Chilima’s body to lie in state
Next article
All set for the much-awaited return of “Phwando La Ndakatulo”
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc