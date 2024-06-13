All set for the much-awaited return of “Phwando La Ndakatulo”

After a four-year hiatus, the popular “Phwando la Ndakatulo” poetry show is making a grand comeback on July 8 at the Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre!

The highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable evening of poetry, music, and entertainment, featuring a star-studded lineup of renowned poets and talented artists.

The impressive lineup includes Michael Benjala, Slyvester Kalizang’oma, Raphael Sitima, Hudson Chamasowa, Joseph Madzedze, Aisha Samson, Mlakatuli Kenson, Bright Kaduya, Jamira Bwanali, and Thembwelembwe.

The show will also feature exceptional voice mimicry artists, including Achair, Aunt Gate, and Mr. Malawi, who will showcase their remarkable skills by mimicking popular politicians.

To add to the excitement, the Angitao Band will perform a special musical set, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere that will leave the audience in awe.

With a large crowd expected, organizers are urging fans to arrive early to secure a good seat.

Chairperson of the organizing committee, Kenneth Khondiwa, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to bring back this iconic show, which has been missed by many.

“It promises to be an unforgettable evening of poetry, music, and entertainment.”

Mark your calendars for July 8 and get ready to experience the magic of “Phwando la Ndakatulo”!

Don’t miss out on this spectacular event that is set to captivate poetry and music lovers alike!