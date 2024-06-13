spot_img
VP Chilima’s body to lie in state

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, has announced that the late Vice President’s body will lie in state at the Parliament building in Lilongwe.

He made this announcement during a press briefing held at the Centre of Information Today (COI) in Lilongwe.

He revealed that the Vice President’s body will be collected from Goodwill Funeral Services tomorrow morning, and President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to lead Malawians throughout the proceedings.

The minister disclosed that autopsies have been conducted on all bodies according to the wishes of the family members.

He also mentioned that the casket, which was procured in South Africa, has arrived in the country through the Kamuzu International Airport.

Regarding the inquiry into what caused the crash of the plane, Malawi Defence Force(MDF) General Valentino Phiri urged the citizenry to remain calm and refrain from conspiracy theories which can cause discomfort in the country.

He also disclosed that the MDF has consulted Civil Aviation to conduct a separate inquiry apart from the one which will be conducted by the MDF for transparency and accountability.

Adding that the release of the report is within the jurisdiction of the government, not MDF.

GOVT CAN’T INVESTIGATE ITSELF: CDEDI calls for independent probe into Chilima’s plane crash
AFORD pens UN over Chilima’s death, Calls for international investigation
