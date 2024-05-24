Savieli’s super show sinks Chitipa

Civil Service United’s Emmanuel Savieli Jr. stole the show with a breathtaking brace nspiring his side to a 3-1 victory over Chitipa United in a thrilling TNM Super League encounter at Karonga Stadium on Friday.

Savieli’s stunning headers in the 65th and 74th minutes proved the difference as Civil Service United claimed their third win of the season and left Chitipa United languishing in the relegation zone.

Righteous Banda had given Civil Service United the lead just before halftime while Lamson Lukali’s own goal in the 53rd minute had Chitipa United chasing the game.

Jackson Beza’s well-taken corner had briefly restored hope for the hosts, but Savieli’s super show ensured Civil Service United took all three points.

The win cements Civil Service United’s position in the top half of the table while Chitipa United’s struggles continue.