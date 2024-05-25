Minister Mia Concludes Participation in WASH Sector Stock-Taking at 10th World Water Forum in Indonesia

In a watershed moment at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia, Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Sidik Mia has concluded her pivotal role in shaping the global dialogue on water security.

The forum brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, from policymakers to grassroots advocates, to assess progress toward the goal of universal access to clean water, as enshrined in Sustainable Development Goal 6.

As Mia emphasized, “As a leader of the Malawi delegation, I had the privilege of delivering a statement during the launch. I underscored the pivotal role water plays in our predominantly agrarian economy, serving not only to sustain agriculture but also as a linchpin supporting our livelihoods and overall well-being.”

She praised President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s visionary leadership, saying, “I hailed the visionary leadership of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, for creating a standalone Ministry responsible for water and sanitation.

“Following this decision, water and sanitation issues are getting adequate attention and impactful reforms are being done.”

Mia cited progress in the sector, including the establishment of a dedicated Department for Sanitation and Hygiene, recognizing the importance of prioritizing these critical issues.

“The National Water Policy has just been revised to take care of emerging issues, while the National Sanitation and Hygiene Policy is in its final stages of review.

“The National Water Resources Authority is now fully operational, crucial for effective management and sustainability of water resources,” she said.

Despite progress, Mia acknowledged the challenge posed by climate change, particularly severe floods that have impacted WASH infrastructure, caused siltation, and polluted water sources.

She expressed gratitude to Development Partners, including the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank, for supporting climate resilience initiatives, such as the Rumphi Water and Sanitation project and the Malawi Watershed Services Improvement Project.

Mia commended the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for recognizing and supporting the water and sanitation sector, saying, “I reiterated Malawi’s commitment to global collaboration in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 by 2030.

“Through continued partnerships and collective efforts, I told the gathering that we of Malawi remain optimistic about our ability to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

In conclusion, Mia said, “All in all, it has been a very productive meeting, and promises development of many bankable projects for the benefit of our country, Malawi.”