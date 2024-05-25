CEAR to resume railway operations in Lilongwe soon

By Andrew Mkonda

Lilongwe, May 24, Mana: Central East African Railways Company Limited (CEAR) says it will resume its railway operations within and outside Lilongwe soon.

In a letter addressed to Lilongwe district council notifying them about the development, the company has since requested the council to remove and relocate all the people who were doing their businesses within the railway reserve through Balang’ombe, Mweziwawala, and Nyanja railway links.

“Rehabilitation of the railway network from Nkaya to Kanengo which passes through Lilongwe is already underway and is near completion.

“During these works, heavy machinery will be moving back and forth through the railway link, eventually train operation will resume, hence the request,” reads part of the letter.

Reacting to the request, Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr. Lawford Palani said this is a welcome development as the railway transport will ease transportation and businesses will boom, hence contributing to the growth of the economy of the district and the country at large.

“As you may be aware that railway train carries a lot of goods and at the same time we will be connected to other districts like Salima, Mchinji and Southern-region up to Chipata in Zambia.

“Our district is agricultural and is the hub of our country, so the people will have easy access to get into the district and other parts where the railway will be connected,” he said.

Palani then assured CEAR that the council will soon engage all the business committees who are plying their businesses along the railway line, so that they give way to the development of a railway operation.

“I know the people took advantage because the railway line was not functional, but now they will have no excuse but follow proper procedures,” he said.

Government is advocating for railway transport saying a better rail network will help the country to reduce transport costs, lower commodity prices, and increase profits for agricultural produce.