Martse’s Haunting Words: “Don’t Forget to Remember Me”

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The Martse Memorial Show has started, and people are flocking to the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe to pay tribute to the late Malawian hip-hop artist and beat maker.

The event, which kicked off at 10:00 am, features an impressive lineup of local artists, including Mwanache, who is set to rock the stage.

But as we gather to celebrate Martse’s life and legacy, his haunting words echo in our minds: “Don’t forget to remember me, because I will be here even when I’m gone.”

Martse posted this poignant message on his official Facebook page on January 23, just a few months before his untimely death on May 23, 2022.

Martse’s brother, Jeromy Nkhata, has urged people to come in large numbers to celebrate his brother’s life, promising efficient security and a fun-filled event.

Mwanache, one of the performers, is delighted to be part of the event, saying it feels like they are honoring Martse’s humanitarian vision and keeping his spirit alive.

This marks the second Martse memorial show, following the first one held in Mangochi, the location of his tragic fire accident.

Martse, born Martin Nkhata in 1994, was a talented hip-hop artist and beat maker who started his music career in 2004.

He was influenced by Mphatso Katopola aka Dzimbiri of the now-defunct KHAMRADZI and inspired by his domestic surroundings, with an international flair that resonated with people from all walks of life.

His rap was inspired by the domestic surrounding but with an international earmark he calls the best of all worlds relating to almost everyone.

Martse became well known after releasing tracks like ‘Grace Chinga’, ‘Mwano’, ‘Mwapinduranji’ and many more.

In 2016, Martse went viral after dropping ‘Zikomo’ featuring Fredokiss and went on to release ‘Adidas’ in 2020, suspected diss song on Fredokiss.

2020 shall also been remembered as Martse dropped ‘Mkatimo’, which he featured Hyphen and Barry Uno.

‘Mkatimo’ topped charts on different radio stations, television stations and websites. It was described as an ‘anthem’.

With ‘Mkatimo’, Martse won Maso Awards 2021 best song of the year.

His last track was ‘The Way’ which he featured Fredokiss and Njuchi Veda.

As we remember Martse today, let us heed his words and keep his memory alive.

Don’t forget to remember Martse, because he will be here even when he’s gone.

The Martse Memorial Show is a testament to his impact on the music industry and the lives of those who knew him.