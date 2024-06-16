spot_img
Malawians in South Africa to hold Candlelight Vigil in Honour of Chilima

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawians living in South Africa will gather on Monday, June 17th, 2024, to pay their respects to the late Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

The candlelight vigil will take place at 9 Sherry Road Hall, Salt River, Cape Town, following a change in venue due to an overwhelming response, according to event coordinator Bruno Kufeyani.

Kufeyani said the event aims to provide a platform for Malawians in South Africa to bid farewell to their iconic leader.

The event will feature speeches, powerful messages from the late Chilima, and a candlelight vigil.

Attendees are requested to wear black, bring a candle and matches, and those with Malawi flags are encouraged to bring them along.

Meanwhile, back in Malawi, candlelight ceremonies were held in Lilongwe, Blantyre, and Zomba on Sunday.

Vice-President Chilima will be laid to rest on Monday.

Tony Blair’s wife Cherie Offers Condolences to Malawi’s President Chakwera
UTM needs Usi now than never: Attempting to exclude him is tragic, suicidal for UTM
Malawi Voice
http://malawivoice.com

