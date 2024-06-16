Pregnant woman, three others killed in Ntcheu ahead of Chilima’s burial

Four people, including a pregnant woman, have been killed and 12 others injured in a tragic accident in Ntcheu as the funeral procession of Vice-President Saulos Chilima made its way to Nsipe for burial.

The incident occurred when a vehicle lost control and hit pedestrians after the road was blocked with rocks.

The victims were rushed to Ntcheu District Hospital, where two were pronounced dead on arrival and two others died while receiving treatment.

Twelve people are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala has called for calm among party supporters, urging them to remain peaceful during the burial ceremony.

“Dr. Chilima was an advocate of peace, and we must honor his memory by remaining calm and peaceful,” he said.

The incident has cast a shadow over the funeral proceedings, but the party remains committed to ensuring a peaceful sendoff for their leader.