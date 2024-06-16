BREAKING: Vice-President’s Funeral Procession Stoned in Ntcheu

According to social media reports, a violent incident has marred the funeral procession of Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima, as it made its way to Nsipe in Ntcheu.

According to Nation online, a number of vehicles have been damaged after being pelted with stones by a group of people who blocked the road around Mlangeni.

The vehicle carrying Nation Online reporter was also hit, but managed to continue driving and escape the scene.

Concerns have been raised for those vehicles that were behind in the procession.

The motive behind the stoning is not yet clear, but the incident has cast a shadow over the funeral proceedings for the late Vice-President.

So far, the police have not commented on this development.

Despite this incident, the funeral proceedings will continue as planned, and Vice-President Chilima is expected to be laid to rest tomorrow.