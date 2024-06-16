Concerned Citizens Demand Truth on Chilima’s Death

A group of concerned citizens has issued a statement demanding answers from the government regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in a plane crash.

The group, calling themselves Concerned Citizens of Malawi, has raised several questions regarding the incident, including the delay in informing the public about the missing plane, inconsistencies in statements from the government and the military, and the search and rescue operation.

The statement has been jointly signed by Ollver Nakoma, Comrade Edwards Kambanje and Osman Dagia.

The citizens are seeking truth and justice for the families of the victims and the nation, and have called upon the US government to assist in uncovering the truth, citing their sophisticated technology.

The group has also assured whistleblowers of protection and anonymity, and has vowed to continue pushing for answers despite fears of arrest or harm.

The statement comes as Malawi mourns the loss of its vice president and eight others, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.