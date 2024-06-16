Malawi President Chakwera Booed at Bingu Stadium

President Lazarus Chakwera was booed by a section of the crowd at Bingu National Stadium as he delivered his eulogy for the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Despite the heckling, President Chakwera continued with his speech, acknowledging the pain and frustration of the Malawian people over the loss of their leader.

He expressed his own doubts and questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the military aircraft crash that claimed Chilima’s life.

Chakwera assured the nation that an independent investigation would be conducted, with foreign expertise, to establish the cause of the crash.

He also acknowledged the limitations of the Malawi Defence Force’s investigation capabilities.

The booing intensified as President Chakwera raised questions about the crash and the delay in commencing the search for the missing aircraft.

In a separate address, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala, President of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, praised Chilima’s legacy, saying he left behind a message of love, unity, and a commitment to the poor and marginalized. Tambala also echoed the need for a thorough investigation into Chilima’s death.

Vice President Chilima is set to be laid to rest tomorrow, June 17 in Ntcheu district.