“God Has Taken Chilima Too Early” – Region Mourns Malawi’s Vice-President

The region is mourning the loss of Malawi’s Vice-President, Dr. Saulos Chilima, who died in a plane crash last week.

“God has taken him too early,” said Zambia’s Minister of Defense, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, representing President Hakainde Hichilema, at the State funeral ceremony currently underway at Bingu National Stadium.

Lufuma added, “Malawi and Zambia are one, and what falls for Malawi falls for Zambia. We are here to mourn with you and celebrate his legacy.

“He was an exception of a good man, and we wish you all our brothers and sisters from Malawi strength, harmony, and peace as we lay to rest our dear departed vice president and eight others.”

Tanzania’s Vice President, Phillip Isdor Mpango, also described Chilima as an agent of unity and transformation of Malawi’s economy.

“Malawi has lost a person who wanted change in the country,” Mpango said.

“We Tanzanians are saddened by the passing of Chilima, as memories of his recent visit to our country are still fresh among us. We ask the bereaved family to be strong in this difficult time.”

The funeral ceremony is being attended by dignitaries from across the region, including Zambia, Tanzania, and other neighboring countries.