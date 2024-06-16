Water crisis hits Thyolo

Communities in the areas of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Nsabwe, Thukuta, and Mbawera in Thyolo district are facing severe water challenges, with many relying on unprotected water sources due to non-functional boreholes.

TA Mbawera told Malawi Voice, “Just imagine, some of these boreholes have remained unrepaired since 2021, after being washed away by Cyclone Anna.”

He added that most people in his area are currently relying on water from streams and shallow wells.

Parliamentarian for the area, Mavuto Sandram Scott, acknowledged the challenge, saying he has sought assistance from Pacific Limited, a private firm carrying out borehole maintenance works in some parts of the country.

Scott said, “I have been trying to fix the broken boreholes using the borehole fund from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), but it has been inadequate to cater for all the broken facilities in my area.”

Faisal Aboo, Managing Director of Pacific Limited, observed that the challenges of broken boreholes have become rampant across the country, mainly due to theft of borehole spare parts and other factors.

Aboo said, “Apart from renovating the broken boreholes for free, through our borehole rehabilitation initiative, we also strive to sensitize the communities on forming special vigilant committees to guard against vandalism of the boreholes, as well as implementing simple boreholes locking mechanisms.”

Pacific Limited has fixed over 8,000 boreholes across the country since 2015 and has earned recognition from both the government and private sector.

The company has promised to extend its borehole maintenance initiative to Thyolo upon reviewing its schedule.