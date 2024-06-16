spot_img
Sunday, June 16, 2024
UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati Vows to Keep Chilima’s Legacy Alive: “We will keep your vision”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has pledged to continue the legacy of the late Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who was also the president of the party.

Speaking at the State funeral ceremony at Bingu National Stadium, Kaliati eulogized Chilima as a father, educator, and inspiration, saying “the list is endless”.

She promised that the party will keep Chilima’s vision alive, saying “We promise you, that we will keep your vision, and we will not give up”.

Kaliati emphasized that the party will continue on the path of peace, as preached by Chilima, even in the face of provocation.

The funeral ceremony is being attended by dignitaries and mourners from across the country, as the nation continues to mourn the loss of its vice-president.

