Former AG Chikosa Silungwe calls for state-led inquiry into Chilima’s death

Former Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe has joined the growing chorus demanding a state-led inquiry into the plane crash that claimed the life of Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

Speaking at the State Funeral Service at Bingu National Stadium, Silungwe emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, echoing the call made earlier by Chilima’s brother, Ben.

“It is our constitutional duty to conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic incident,” Silungwe said.

He added: “Chilima devoted his life to serving this nation, and it is only fitting that we establish the cause of this accident to accord dignity and respect to the victims and their families.”

President Lazarus Chakwera is leading the funeral service, which is being attended by dignitaries and mourners from across the country.