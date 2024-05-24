Zeze, Saint, Piksy to spice up Trade Fair

Malawi’s celebrated artists Zeze Kingston, Saint Realest, and Piksy will headline this year’s Malawi International Trade Fair set for May 23-29 at the Chichiri Trade Fair grounds in Blantyre.

According to the organizers of the Fair, Malawi Confederation of Chambers Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), the artists have been engaged to hype up the 34th Fair which President Lazarus Chakwera opened Thursday.

MCCCI Communications Executive, Orama Chiphwanya said all the artists have confirmed to perform at the event, starting with Saint Realest on Saturday, while Piksy, fondly called ‘Chimfana chodziwika ndi Boma’ will take over the stage on Sunday, and Zeze on Wednesday next week.

“The exhibition will showcase various industries and sectors that exemplify the private sector.

From manufacturing and technology to agriculture and value-added services, the 34th MITF will provide a platform for local and international delegates and exhibitors to connect, collaborate, and explore new business opportunities.”

“To enhance the experience of our participants this year but also to help our exhibitors boost their brand visibility, generate leads, and directly engage with potential customers, MCCCI will hold some contest promotions where patrons will stand a chance to win prizes by completing specific actions, apart from having the three celebrated artists performing live,” said Chiphwanya.

The ‘Una’ star, Saint Realest confirmed his availability to dish out tracks from his recently-released album Ah Yami.

“As usual, we are ready to entertain the people at the Trade Fair with our music. All they can do is just avail themselves to appreciate the products to be displayed at the Fair while enjoying the performance,” said Saint.

The 34th Fair will run under the theme, ‘Boosting Malawi’s Export Capacity through Enhanced Production.’