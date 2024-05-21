Minister Chimwendo lauds partnership with Iceland govt; seeks enhanced funding; assures of accountability

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 lauded Icelandic government for its vital resource support it provides to the nation’s sustainable development.

The Minister was speaking in Mangochi during the 35th Anniversary of fruitful and productive partnership between Malawi government and Iceland government.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said Malawi enjoys the “very positive cooperation with government of Iceland in the filed of sustainable development” and expressed eagerness to expand the partnership, highlighting the Iceland government’s comparative advantage in funding development projects across the board.

“The people of Iceland have significantly contributed to the development of this country in areas of health, infrastructure, education, women empowerment among others and we are very much appreciative of your profound assistance for us to meet 2063 goals as initiated by President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Governmen Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo further assured the government of Iceland of transparency and accountability in the management of resources.

In his speech, the Prime Minister of Iceland Bjami Benediktsson said the collaboration between Malawi and his government has been of mutual benefit while focusing on improving basic needs and creating wealth for the people.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chaponda too hailed the government of Iceland for the continued technical and financial support in the health sector.

Earlier, the PM inspected various projects at Koche Model Primary school.

The Iceland government is currently constructing a super- speciality hospital wing which has newest medical technology with some automated machineries in Makanjira and the construction of a K2 billion Mangochi District Council Chamber and Finance offices jointly financed by the two governments.