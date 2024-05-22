Malawi’s Fuel Drought: Pumps Run Dry, Citizens Feel the Pinch

Motorists in three of Malawi’s major cities are facing a difficult situation as some fuel pumps have reportedly run dry.

The shortage has left many drivers stranded and searching for gas.

According to eyewitnesses, several fuel pumps in Mzuzu, Lilongwe, and Blantyre have been affected, with some stations displaying “out of fuel” signs.

Motorists have taken to social media to express their frustration and share information about which stations still have fuel available.

The cause of the shortage is currently unknown, but it is believed to be related to a disruption in the fuel supply chain.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) is yet to comment on the development, leaving many to wonder when the situation will be resolved.”