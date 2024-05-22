spot_img
18.3 C
New York
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi’s Fuel Drought: Pumps Run Dry, Citizens Feel the Pinch

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Motorists in three of Malawi’s major cities are facing a difficult situation as some fuel pumps have reportedly run dry.

The shortage has left many drivers stranded and searching for gas.

According to eyewitnesses, several fuel pumps in Mzuzu, Lilongwe, and Blantyre have been affected, with some stations displaying “out of fuel” signs.

Motorists have taken to social media to express their frustration and share information about which stations still have fuel available.

The cause of the shortage is currently unknown, but it is believed to be related to a disruption in the fuel supply chain.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) is yet to comment on the development, leaving many to wonder when the situation will be resolved.”

Previous article
Minister Chimwendo lauds partnership with Iceland govt; seeks enhanced funding; assures of accountability
Next article
NRB denies registering minors
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc