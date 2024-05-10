APM arrives in Blantyre to a tumultuous welcome

Malawi’s next head of state Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, also known as APM has arrived in the country’s commercial hub, Blantyre ahead of Sunday’s mega political rally at the great Njamba Freedom Park.

The main opposition, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader arrived in the city accompanied by his beloved wife and former First Lady, Getrude Mutharika.

The modest convoy carrying Malawi’s next messiah snaked into the country’s oldest city as darkness was registering victory over light.

As resilient Malawians were walking back home after day’s hard work in the town of Limbe, the passing by convoy of APM gave them some glimmer of hope that not all is lost.

Those that recognized the vehicles, waved at the convoy and saying in their minds, “there goes our only hope APM.”

The former President, had made the 3-hour journey from his mansion, the Page House, magnificently planted on the shores of Lake Malawi.

Mutharika, is expected to address this political rally on Sunday after months of turmoil where local masses are suffering due to sky rocketing in commodity prices presided over by the outgoing President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera.

Under the 4-year leadership of Pastor Chakwera, the country has registered the highest inflation rate, scarcity of basic goods including Sugar, cooking oil, maize and fuel among many others.

As Malawians are complaining of a daily hike in commodity prices, the self styled Reverend turned politician, Chakwera has spent almost 97 percent of time on his clock stepping on and off aeroplanes going places.

In the last 30 days alone, Chakwera has made several international trips traveling far and wide further depleting Malawi’s remaining merger forex.

As they gather to listen to APM on Sunday at Njamba after compensating themselves with the lyrics of the famous Dan Lu and other traditional dances, Malawians are anticipating with hope that their cries will be heard by the country’s next President, Arthur Peter Mutharika.

From the podium, Mutharika is expected to condole with them, for the mistake that they did in 2020 for voting in a leader, who has never been tested before.

As they walk back home on Sunday after being comforted by Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Malawi nation will live to remember the wise words from one Austin Atupele Muluzi that indeed, “Bus sumupatsa lenala kuti ayendetse atha kuphetsa anthu.”