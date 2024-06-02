Blantyre City South East MP Leads DPP Councillors in Endorsement of Mutharika for 2025 Election

Blantyre City South East MP, Hon. Sammy Suleman, alongside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillors from Blantyre, has officially endorsed His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as the party’s candidate for the 2025 general elections.

In a show of unity, they called on all members of the DPP Convention to rally behind Mutharika, fondly known as APM, to secure victory and steer Malawi away from its current trajectory.

During the endorsement event, councillors highlighted several grievances, including the insufficient MK150,000 honorarium and the latest centralised processing which the government has started deducting 20% as a Tax and slow in dispersement, which they deemed inadequate given the escalating cost of living in urban areas.

They also lamented the discontinuation of the Malata subsidy projects and the food-for-work programs, both of which had been highly beneficial to many Malawians.

Hon. Suleman took the opportunity to urge President Mutharika to prioritize the completion of the Blantyre bypass road project, which has been neglected under the Tonse Alliance Government.

He emphasized that many developmental initiatives started by the DPP have been abandoned, leaving Blantyre and other areas in a state of neglect.

In his response, Professor Mutharika assured the councillors of his commitment to their welfare. Drawing from personal experience, he shared memories of accompanying his father, a councillor, to meetings in Thyolo during his youth.

Mutharika expressed his deep appreciation for councillors and reaffirmed his desire to support them, having once aspired to be a councillor himself.

Mutharika also criticized the current administration for centralizing government functions in Lilongwe, which he argued has turned Blantyre into a “ghost city.”

He condemned the attempt to transfer the High Court to Lilongwe, viewing it as part of a broader strategy to undermine the southern region.

Regarding the ongoing National Identity cards registration, Mutharika accused the National Registration Bureau of intentionally sabotaging the process in the southern region, labeling it as a form of electoral manipulation.

He called on the councillors to work diligently and remain united, emphasizing the importance of a robust campaign to maintain the party’s stronghold in Blantyre ahead of next year’s elections.

Looking towards the upcoming mayoral elections in July, Mutharika encouraged the councillors to support a DPP candidate for both the mayor and deputy positions, ensuring strong leadership within the city council.

The endorsement of Mutharika marks a significant step in the DPP’s preparations for the 2025 elections, as the party aims to reclaim its influence and address the concerns of its supporters across Malawi.