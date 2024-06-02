spot_img
BULLDOZER SET MCHINJI ABLAZE, lauds Chakwera’s strides in economic transformation

By Malawi Voice

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has outlined concrete and measurable developmental actions taken by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to revive the economy.

Speaking at Tembe School ground in Mchinji South West constituency, Chimwendo highlighted achievements such as ending load shedding, increasing Community Development Fund, constructing road and railway infrastructure networks, and rebuilding public institutions.

Chimwendo praised Chakwera’s leadership, saying, “This government has been super engineers of the economy… Chakwera has managed to bring back the donor community… We are setting new standards in the political history of the country.”

He dismissed opposition claims of being clueless on the economy, citing achievements like building 120 health clinics, 10,000 police houses, 11,000 school blocks, and improved tobacco prices for farmers.

Speaker Hara and MP Deus Gumba advocated for inclusive development, unity, and industrial sites. Hara urged Malawians to vote for Chakwera again in 2025.

Minister of Lands Deus Gumba highlighted railway infrastructure initiatives.

Several MCP MPs and Traditional Leaders attended the rally.

