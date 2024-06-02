SILVER STRIKE UNLEASHES HAVOC: Bullets fans riot at Kamuzu Stadium

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Angry scenes erupted at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre as Silver Strikers stunned FCB Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in a intense TNM Super League match.

Super substitute Chinsinsi Maonga’s late winner in the 90th minute sparked wild celebrations from the Silver Strikers bench, but also ignited fury from the Bullets fans.

The match was a intense and physical encounter, with both teams creating chances but failing to convert them into goals.

Bullets’ Lanjesi Nkhoma and Silver’s Chimwemwe Idana were notable players in the first half, with Idana receiving a yellow card for a foul on Nkhoma.

The second half saw both teams make substitutions, with Silver’s Mark Fodya and Bullets’ Anthony Mfune coming on.

Photo credit: Silver Strikers Media

The match seemed headed for a draw until Maonga’s late winner.

The match was marred by violence as Bullets supporters threw objects onto the field, forcing a brief halt in play.

Despite the chaos, the referees ended the match, handing Silver Strikers their first win over Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium in eight years.

Photo credit: Silver Strikers Media

The victory propelled Silver Strikers to the top of the log table with 25 points from eight wins and a draw, making them the only unbeaten side in the 16-team league.

Bullets, on the other hand, remain fifth with 14 points tied with Civil Service United, Moyale Barracks and Creck Sporting Club.

In another Super League match, Bangwe All Stars secured their first win with a convincing 3-0 victory over Chitipa United, thanks to goals from James Msowoya, Clever Chikwata and James Tambwali.