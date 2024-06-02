DPP MP Yusuf Nthenda hands over K80 million bridge

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mulanje West Yusuf Nthenda has officially handed over a newly constructed bridge worth K80 million to his constituents.

The bridge spans the Chimezi River in the area of Group Village Head Wendewende, Traditional Authority Juma, in Mulanje.

“This bridge has been a promise for over 25 years, and I am thrilled to have delivered it within my first term as Parliamentarian for this area,” Nthenda said during the handover ceremony.

According to Nthenda, “The project has cost approximately K80million from the constituency development fund, considering the river’s width.”

Traditional Authority Juma, speaking on behalf of the communities, expressed her gratitude and urged the constituents to take care of the bridge.

“We are pleased that our long-held dream has finally come true. The river became impassable during rains, making it challenging for school children and pregnant women,” she said.

Parliamentarians Victor Musowa of Mulanje Bale) and Romeo Bwanali of Mangochi Masongola joined Nthenda at the event, encouraging the communities to register in large numbers to support DPP President Arthur Peter Mutharika in next year’s polls.

The contractor, Maganizo Ndimatenda Civil Engineering and Building, completed the bridge within 72 days.”