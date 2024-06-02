BULLDOZER SHAKES NTCHEU: Highlights industrial parks to spur rural economic growth

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has emphasized the government’s commitment to rural economic growth, urging traditional leaders to collaborate with the government and private sector to achieve this goal.

Speaking at Sharp Valley School ground in Senior Traditional Authority Ganya’s area in Ntcheu district, Chimwendo said:

“The government of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is delighted to work with traditional leaders to eliminate poverty, hunger, and bring about development in villages.

Chakwera is working with several investors and donors to identify and explore financial opportunities in villages,” Chimwendo said.

Chimwendo highlighted the administration’s initiatives, including Industrial Parks, to transform the nation’s economic landscape.

He noted that rural economic development features prominently in the economic stimulus and recovery plan, with a focus on agriculture, agro-processing, mining, tourism and infrastructure development.

Chimwendo praised traditional leadership, saying: “It stretches back to colonial times, representing an unbreakable bond between the past and present…

“Traditional leaders have been called to join government in the fight against corruption, especially in their jurisdictions.”

He dared opposition parties to forget about forming government in 2025, saying:

“Chakwera is poised to win again due to his vision and policies like increasing CDF funds to K200,000.”

Regional Chairperson for Lakeshore region Augustine Chidzanja urged the government to revolutionize railway infrastructure to make goods cheaper.

The rally was attended by senior party officials, traditional leaders, MPs, and councillors.