DUST REFUSES TO SETTLE: Malawi First gives Chakwera 24 hours to fire Immigration Chief Kalomo

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The pressure on President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Immigration Chief, Retired Brigadier General Charles Kalomo, has intensified, with a group called Malawi First giving him a 24-hour ultimatum to do so.

This comes on the heels of a 10-day ultimatum issued by senior immigration officers last week, which expires on Thursday.

Malawi First President, Bon Kalindo, addressed reporters on Monday, stating that if Chakwera fails to fire Kalomo by tomorrow, they will mobilize Malawians to join immigration officers in a nationwide shutdown on Thursday.

Kalindo accused Kalomo of failing to demonstrate leadership, resulting in Malawians suffering under his watch.

The senior immigration officers, who met with Secretary for Homeland Security Erica Maganga on Monday, reiterated their demands for Kalomo’s resignation or dismissal, citing unfair dismissals, poor working conditions and maladministration under his leadership.

They claim that at least 40 officers have faced unfair dismissals, which the parent ministry is unaware of.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

