Monday, June 3, 2024
18-year-old caught in the act, arrested for raping one-year-old

Police in Ntchisi have arrested 18-year-old Abel Andrea for allegedly defiling a one-year-old infant.

According to Sub Inspector Salome Zgambo, District Police Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred on May 30, 2024, at around 4 pm in Mphatsa Village, Traditional Authority Kalumo.

“The suspect took advantage of the victim’s mother’s absence and dragged the infant into a nearby bush, where he was caught red-handed in the act,” said Sub Inspector Zgambo.

The mother, who had left the child in the care of her grandmother, returned home to find her daughter had been defiled.

An eyewitness, Everes Kakudzula, reported seeing the suspect with the victim in the bush.

The suspect was apprehended by community policing members and taken to Ntchisi police station.

The victim and her guardian were referred to Ntchisi district hospital for treatment and examination, which confirmed the defilement.

Abel Andrea is currently in police custody, facing charges of defilement.”

