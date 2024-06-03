PCPL remains loyal to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

Despite FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC’s disappointing start in the TNM Super League campaign, Paramount Concrete Products Limited (PCPL), has reaffirmed its commitment to sponsoring the Player of the Match award.

The company’s Managing Director, Arthur Kalinde, confirmed this at a press briefing in Blantyre.

In April, PCPL signed a K7.5 million deal with Bullets and despite the team’s recent losses, the company is standing by its commitment.

However, Kalinde emphasized that the Player of the Match prize will only be awarded after a win or a draw, motivating the players to perform better.

“The aim of the awards is to motivate Bullets players and we believe the team will bounce back to its winning ways,” Kalinde said.

This move demonstrates PCPL’s dedication to supporting Nyasa Big Bullets FC even in challenging times.