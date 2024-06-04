Chilima spearheads Malawi’s interest at Korea-Africa Summit

By Andrew Mkonda in Seoul, Korea

Vice President Saulos Chilima has appealed to organisations to consider assisting and working with Malawi to fight effects of climate change, arguing that global warming is a threat to food security.

Chilima made the call when he held talks with former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon ahead of the Korea-Africa Summit slated for Tuesday 4th June 2024.

Ki-Moon now heads the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), an intergovernmental organisation supporting and promoting sustainable economic growth in developing countries currently with 48 member states.

In his response, Ki- moon said if Malawi joined GGGI as a member, she stands to benefit support for social economic development.

“Addressing these climate change issues, we have experts, and we can even establish an office in Malawi to work with your government on green economy,” said Ki-Moon.

The Vice President is leading a hectic schedule aimed at forging strategic partnerships and planning to present a compelling case to tap from financial deals on offer at the summit.

The summit kicks-off Tuesday and at stake is the multi-billion dollar offer to African countries through concessional loans amounting to USD 10 billion and USD 14 billon for Korean companies to expand their footprint into the African countries.

“We are looking at this as Korea-Malawi Summit. We have our own expectations. In the next few days we will be updating what we have managed to accomplish. We don’t take such summits for fun. These are intended to benefit the country,” said Chilima

Earlier, Chilima held several side meetings highlighting Malawi’s potential as a gateway to the Southern African Development Community market. He met South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The Vice President addressed a High-Level Panel discussion on Forestry and Desertification hosted by the Korea Forest Service and the UN Convention on Desertification.

“Together, we can leverage on advanced technologies, share best practices and mobilise resources to combat deforestation and desertification effectively,” said Chilima

Chilima also attended the Welcome Dinner for Heads of State and Heads of Delegations hosted by President Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

The Vice President’s schedule reflects the summit’s theme, “Partnership for Progress,” and demonstrates Africa’s determination to strengthen ties with Korea and enhance global cooperation.