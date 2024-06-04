spot_img
PRISAM president Dr Kaonga dangles K5 million to JCE top five performers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
KAONGA: We need to motivate these students

As one way of motivating girls who are sitting for the Junior Certificate Examinations which has commenced today,The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) President, Ernest Kaonga has promised K1 million to top five perfomers.

In his message to all the students,Kaonga, said motivation is one factor that encourage students to workhard.

“We need to motivate these students because our aim is to see them scoring highly during exams.As Prisam president l have put aside K5 million to top 5 girls who will emerge top perfomers during these examinations,”said Kaonga.

Kaonga,who is the managing director of Maranatha Academy has stressed that thw offer goes to both private and public students.

“It doesnt matter whether your from public or private school.What Iam looking for are top 5 girls and they will smile for their work,” he said.

Kaonga also said he has done this for the love of education and complementing government effort to promote girl child education.

This is not the first time for Kaonga to splash cash to students towards examinations.

Previously, he has been decorating MSCE,PSLCE students top perfomers including offering scholarships to various students from the marginalised community

Chilima spearheads Malawi's interest at Korea-Africa Summit
Castel Cup is back bigger!
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

