Saturday, June 1, 2024
Hope Chisanu dies

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Actor and broadcaster Hope Chisanu has died in the United States of America (USA).

Reports indicated he has died due to kidney complications. He was also recently diagnosed with cancer.

Chisanu moved to the USA after he lost his job at the state – run Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), last year, on politically motivated grounds.

The gifted actor has featured in a number of movies such as the Last Fishing Boat and the Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

He belonged to the last generation of actors who worked with Malawi’s all- time theatre godfather, Du Chisiza Junior.

