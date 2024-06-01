spot_img
Chilima leaves for Korea Africa summit

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Lesnat Kenan

Lilongwe, June 1: Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima on Saturday left the country for Seoul, Republic of Korea to attend the Korea -Africa summit scheduled for June 4 to 5, 2024.

Chilima was seen off at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe by government and party officials.

The summit will provide an opportunity to Malawi to engage with Korean government and the private sector towards winning solutions that will build up an equal and strategic partnership between Malawi and Korea.

It will also provide impetus to the momentum and foundation for deepening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chilima is expected to return to Malawi on Friday, June 7 through KIA.

Breaking: Activist Edward Kambanje being transferred to Lilongwe under heavy police presence
