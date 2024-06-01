Breaking: Activist Edward Kambanje being transferred to Lilongwe under heavy police presence

Human rights activist Edward Kambanje, who was arrested last evening, is currently being transferred to Lilongwe Police Station under heavy police presence.

According to eyewitnesses, a convoy of police vehicles was seen leaving Blantyre Police Station, with Kambanje in custody.

The transfer is believed to be an attempt to silence Kambanje, who has been vocal in exposing corruption and demanding accountability from government officials.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. George Chaponda, has condemned the arrest, saying “This is a clear attempt to silence him. This is an attack on free speech, whistleblower protection, harassment and intimidation of activists and whistleblowers.”

Chaponda demands Kambanje’s immediate and unconditional release, an end to the harassment and intimidation of activists and whistleblowers, and a full investigation into the alleged lifestyle reported by Activist Kambanje.

The transfer is seen as a move to further detain Kambanje in a bid to suppress his activism.

The opposition and civil society groups are closely monitoring the situation, vowing to continue speaking out against corruption and intimidation tactics.