NBS Bank Plc supports Malawi-India meeting with K3.1 million

NBS Bank Plc has sponsored the Malawi-India meeting with K3.1 million to provide a networking session for the Indian delegation on a seven-day visit to explore investment avenues in Malawi.

Speaking during the meeting on Wednesday, NBS Bank Plc Deputy Chief Executive Officer Temwani Simwaka said the Bank recognizes MITC’s relentless efforts in promoting international trade aligned with Malawi’s Vision 2063.

“NBS Bank Plc is proud to contribute towards this vision by facilitating economic connections that transcend borders. At NBS Bank Plc, we recognize the critical role of robust financial services in catalyzing business growth and economic development.”

“Let NBS Bank Plc be your partner in this journey. At NBS Bank Plc we exist to make banking easy therefore we are more than just observers of growth; we are enablers of growth, dedicated to making cross-border business as straightforward as possible,” said Simwaka.

She added that NBS Bank Plc offers comprehensive corporate banking solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses here today.

In his remarks, MITC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Paul Kwengwere thanked NBS Bank Plc for the support which signifies the Bank’s commitment to promoting trade and investment in Malawi.

“NBS Bank has been a partner of MITC for many years. The K3.1 million sponsorship further cements our collaboration. NBS Bank Plc is a partner helping us focus on advancing and implementing the National Export Strategy II (NES) through strategic investment partnerships,” said Kwengwere.

Malawi’s High Commissioner to India Leonard Mengezi, commended MITC for orchestrating the forum, affirming its role in nurturing business synergies between the two nations.

“MITC’s initiative in organizing this forum underscores the importance of fostering robust partnerships between Malawi and India. There are ample opportunities awaiting exploration in Malawi, and I encourage our Indian counterparts to venture into these promising sectors,” said Mengezi.

Mengezi is leading the 34-member Indian delegation interested in investing in healthcare, agro-processing, textile manufacturing, assembling computers, cement manufacturing, fertilizer manufacturing, defense cooperation, and mega-farms.

The Indian delegation includes members of the India Africa Trade Council, an arm of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO).