Mafunyeta Memorial Show Returns for Fifth Edition with a Focus on Mental Health

The highly anticipated Mafunyeta Memorial show is set to return for its fifth edition on August 18th, 2024, in Lilongwe, with a powerful theme that resonates with the current times.

This year’s theme, “Let’s Talk About it,” aims to spark conversations around mental health and overall well-being, encouraging attendees to reflect on their experiences and seek support.

According to Chisomo Kachigamba, alias Dotolo, one of the organizers, “We want to create a safe space where people can openly discuss their struggles and triumphs, fostering a sense of community and understanding.”

The theme is particularly poignant, given the late Mafunyeta’s own struggles with asthma, which ultimately took his life on August 11, 2013.

Last year’s show, which was held at the Area 18 Memorial Tower, saw a massive turnout, with attendees from all walks of life coming together to celebrate Mafunyeta’s legacy.

The organizers are keen to repeat this success and are currently exploring options for a venue that can accommodate the expected large crowd.

“We’re hoping to secure the Area 18 Memorial Tower again, as it proved to be an ideal location last year,” said Wanangwa Phiri, a committee member.

While the supporting acts for this year’s show are yet to be announced, the organizers have promised an exciting lineup that will appeal to a diverse audience.

With the venue and performers still under wraps, one thing is certain – the fifth edition of the Mafunyeta Memorial show is shaping up to be an unforgettable event that will inspire and uplift all who attend.