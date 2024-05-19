Tonse Alliance apologizes to Malawians over failed promises

TONSE ALLIANCE PARTNERS

The Tonse Alliance, a political coalition of nine parties led by President Lazarus Chakwera, has apologized for its failed campaign promises.

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati made the apology on behalf of the alliance on Sunday in Zomba, acknowledging that it had made commitments it could not keep.

“Tinkanena kuti anthu adzadya katatu ndi Ife, Omwe ananena za ma mega farm ndi Ife, Tikuvomela kuti ndi Ife, omwe tinkati feteleza mudzagula wotchipa,” she said, listing some of the promises the alliance had made.

The Tonse Alliance was formed in 2020, ahead of the presidential elections, as a coalition of nine political parties: the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the UTM, the People’s Party (PP), the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), the Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (MAFUNDE), the National Rainbow Coalition (NRC), the New Republican Party (NRP), the People’s Transformation Party (PTP), and the Umodzi Party (UP).

The alliance was formed in response to the country’s political and economic challenges, with a promise to bring change and development to Malawi.

The MCP, led by President Chakwera, was the largest party in the coalition, and its leadership dominated the alliance.

UTM , MCP Alliance likely to fail

Notably, the MCP, the key leading partner in the Tonse Alliance, has consistently denied any wrongdoing or failure to deliver on its promises.

However, Kaliati’s apology suggests a departure from this stance and a willingness to take responsibility for the alliance’s failures.

The apology comes as a surprise, given the MCP’s previous denials of any wrongdoing.

Kaliati’s admission may be seen as a sign of a shift in the alliance’s approach, and a willingness to take responsibility for its failures.

It remains to be seen how the public will respond to Kaliati’s apology, and whether it will be enough to restore trust in the Tonse Alliance.