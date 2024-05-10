Malawi’s Leticia Chinyamula Shines at COSAFA Awards, Dedicates Win to Nation

By Ted Likombola

In a moment of pride for Malawi, Leticia Chinyamula emerged victorious at the 2023 COSAFA Awards, taking home the coveted Most Promising Player award.

The ceremony, held at the Sandton Convention Center, saw Chinyamula shine among a pool of talented nominees from across the region.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, hailed Chinyamula’s achievement as a triumph for the entire nation, rather than just an individual success.

“This award is a testament to the collective effort and dedication of our women’s national football team, the Scorchers. We are proud to see Leticia flying the Malawi flag high,” Haiya said.

Chinyamula, who was nominated alongside her teammates Rose Kabzere, Mercy Sikelo, and Tabitha Chawinga, expressed her gratitude and pride in representing Malawi on the regional stage.

“I am humbled to have received this award, and I dedicate it to my fellow Malawians. This win is a reminder that our hard work and perseverance can take us far,” Chinyamula said.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, echoed Haiya’s sentiments, praising Chinyamula’s achievement as a milestone for Malawi’s sports sector.

“This win is a significant step forward for our nation, and we are committed to supporting and developing our athletes to achieve even greater success,” Mkandawire said.

The 2023 COSAFA Awards saw a strong representation from Malawi, with four players nominated in various categories, including Women’s Promising Player, Goalkeeper of the Year, and Player of the Year.

Young referee Wyson Mustafa was also recognized for his potential, earning a nomination for Most Promising Referee.

Chinyamula’s win has sparked a renewed sense of excitement and motivation within the Malawi football community, with FAM pledging continued support for women’s football development in the country.

As Haiya emphasized, “We are proud of our girls, and we will continue to work together to achieve even more success.”