BOMBSHELL: Ex-MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah Reveals Mutharika Won 2020 Presidential Election

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, has made a shocking revelation that Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was the actual winner of the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

In an interview with a local television station, Ansah stated that the results of the nullified elections and the fresh polls did not differ significantly, and Mutharika emerged victorious in both instances.

Ansah faulted the judiciary for misinterpreting the laws, stating that “50+1 means the one on the first position and the second to do a re-run.”

She also denied accusations that she belongs to the opposition DPP, saying, “People labeled me as DPP because I declared Mutharika as the winner. I am not a DPP.”

This revelation has sparked controversy and raised questions about the legitimacy of the current administration.

The opposition parties have long disputed the results of the fresh polls, and Ansah’s statement may fuel further debate and tension in the country’s political landscape.

Ansah’s comments have generated mixed reactions, with some hailing her for speaking the truth.

The fresh polls were held after the Constitutional Court nullified the results of the 2019 presidential elections, citing irregularities.

In the nullified elections, Mutharika was declared the winner with 38.5% of the vote, followed by Lazarus Chakwera of the Tonse Alliance with 35.4%.

The court ordered a re-run, which was held in 2020.

In the fresh polls, Chakwera was declared the winner with 59.3% of the vote, while Mutharika garnered 39.4%.

However, Ansah’s revelation suggests that Mutharika may have actually won the election, leading to questions about the legitimacy of Chakwera’s presidency.