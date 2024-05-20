Ex-RBM Governor Dr. Kabambe calls for swift action on Public University’s accommodation crisis

Dr Kabambe during the function

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, former Reserve Bank governor, has urged authorities to address the pressing issue of accommodation at public universities.

Speaking at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) Catholic Students Organisation’s album launch in Zomba, Dr. Kabambe expressed concern over the lack of proper accommodation for young students.

His sentiments echo those of UNIMA’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise, who recently revealed that the university receives students as young as 13, some of whom struggle to cope with the transition, even crying after being left by guardians.

Dr. Kabambe emphasized the need for prompt action to address this issue, ensuring that students have a conducive environment to focus on their studies.

Dr Kabambe

During his time at Reserve Bank of Malawi he managed to reduce inflation rate to a single digit within the first year from 24% to 7.1% in 2017 and effectively managed to keep the exchange rate stable at the rate of K 732 to the US$, and turned around a projected loss of K 4 billion to a profit in the excess of K60 billion.

