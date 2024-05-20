ROAD TO 2025: Malawi’s Nzika Coalition Party Sets Sights on Election Victory

A new political party, the Nzika Coalition, has officially launched in Malawi, with its sights set on winning the country’s next general elections.

The party, led by President Christopher Mike Chiomba, was formally registered at the Blantyre Registrar’s Office, marking a significant milestone in its journey to shake up Malawi’s political landscape.

The Nzika Coalition is comprised of a group of dedicated individuals who are united in their quest to bring about real change to Malawi.

According to President Chiomba, the party is not just another political entity, but a movement of citizens who are determined to end corruption and promote economic development.

The party’s entry into the political fray is expected to inject a new level of competition into the country’s political landscape.

With its focus on integrity, competence, and service, the Nzika Coalition is poised to resonate with Malawians who are eager for a new direction.

Trending under the slogan ‘New Dawn For Better Malawi’, the Nzika Coalition is founded on three pillars: Integrity, Competence, and Service.

These pillars will guide the party’s actions and decisions as it works towards forming the next government and creating a brighter future for all Malawians.

The Nzika Coalition’s registration and launch have sent a clear message that it is a force to be reckoned with in Malawi’s political landscape.

As the party begins its journey, political analysts are watching with keen interest to see how it will fare against established political parties.

One thing is certain – the Nzika Coalition is set to make a significant impact in Malawi’s next general elections.