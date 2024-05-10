Dorothy Kingstone, Jetu arrested

Malawian celebrity Dorothy Kingstone and 71-year-old amapiano star Jetu were left traumatized and humiliated after a harrowing encounter with Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officers at Nathenje roadblock in Lilongwe on Thursday.

According to Kingstone, the ordeal began when their driver was stopped by a police officer for a routine check.

However, things took a turn for the worse when MRA officer Sheila Mumba arrived and accused them of evading taxes, despite their insistence that the car was cleared.

Kingstone alleges that Sheila Mumba and the police officers subjected them to emotional distress, harassment, and assault.

Jetu, who was accompanying Kingstone, was kicked on her back and left crying on the ground.

The group was detained for over five hours, during which time they were threatened, bullied, and eventually forced out of the MRA office premises.

Kingstone claims that their car was unlawfully seized, and they were exposed to danger while waiting outside the gate.

In a shocking turn of events, the police guard on duty later called them back inside, stating that there was nothing wrong with the car.

Kingstone is seeking justice and compensation for the damages caused, citing assault, emotional distress, harassment, violation of human rights, unlawful seizure of property, defamation, and loss of business.

This incident has sparked outrage among Malawians, who are calling for accountability and reform within the MRA and law enforcement agencies.