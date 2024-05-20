Chilima hails MRCS for Cycling for Humanity fundraising drive

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, May 20: Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has hailed the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) for establishing a Cycling for Humanity fundraising drive which aims at raising funds in support of the Society’s efforts in carrying out emergency activities such as assisting those affected by natural disasters in the country.

Speaking at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Monday during the send-off of cyclists, Chilima said the initiative is commendable and urged the public to support the cause.

“I commend MRCS for the initiative to raise funds to support those in need. As we have done in the past, regardless of whether there is a disaster or not, we need to be part of the cause where initiatives have been taken to source money or goods for those in need,” Chilima said.

He applauded individuals, organisations and companies that have assisted MRCS to implement the initiative.

MRCS aims to raise K160 million for disaster response.

“We are very appreciative to those that have volunteered and those that have responded to the cause,” said Chilima.

Private sector such as Diplomats Car Hire, Ekhaya Farms, Umodzi Park as well as the Malawi Police Service have made their contributions towards the cause.

In his remarks, MRCS President, Innocent Majiya, appreciated government, individuals and the private sector for responding positively towards the fundraising drive and called upon other well-wishers to also support the cause.

Cyclists are expected to cycle from Lilongwe to Blantyre from May 20 to 22 with stop overs at Dedza, Ntcheu, Chiingeni, Zalewa and Lunzu.