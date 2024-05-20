Business Tycoons Dr. Thom & Triephonia Mpinganjira Donate K12.5 Million to Malawi Red Cross

Dr. Thom Mpinganjira, founder of FDH Bank, and his wife Triephornia have made a joint donation of K12.5 million to the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS).

The donation was announced today at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, where the Red Cross was sending off cyclists who are cycling from Lilongwe to Blantyre as part of a fundraising drive.

Dr Thom Mpinganjira has donated K5million through his Ekhaya Farm Goods while Dr Triephornia has donated K7million through her Diplomats Car Hire totalling to K12.5million all together.

Writing on her official Facebook page, Dr Triephornia emphasized the importance of supporting charitable causes, saying: “Let’s join hands when it comes to charity works in Malawi. Together we can make an impact.”

The MRCS aims to raise K160 million for disaster response efforts in the country, and the Mpinganjira’s donation is a significant boost to the fundraising drive.

Private sector companies such as Umodzi Park and the Malawi Police Service have also made contributions towards the cause.

MRCS President Innocent Majiya expressed gratitude to the Mpinganjira’s and other donors for their support.

“We appreciate the positive response towards our fundraising drive and call upon other well-wishers to support the cause,” Majiya said.

The funds raised will support disaster response efforts in Malawi, helping those affected by various challenges in the country.